Raw steel production at domestic steel mills has fallen compared to 2021.
Adjusted year-to-date domestic raw steel production through Sept. 17 was 3.9 percent lower than during the same period in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI).
Raw steel production through Sept 17 was 64,735,000 net tons, down from 67,369,000 net tons at the same time last year.
Production for the week ending Sept. 17 was also behind the same week in 2021.
Domestic steelmakers produced 1,694,000 net tons during the week of Sept. 17, 2022, compared to 1,839,000 net tons during the same week in 2021, a 7.9 percent decline, according to AISI.
Steel mills in America also operated at a lower rate for the week ending Sept. 17 compared to the same week last year.
The capability utilization rate of domestic steel mills was 76.9 percent, down from 83.3 percent during the same week in 2021.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw ingredient used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Five of the six taconite plants are currently operating.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay is idled until at least spring 2023.