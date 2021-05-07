As demand for new cars, trucks, appliances, energy, and construction products rises, raw steel production at domestic steel mills continues to increase.
Raw steel production reached 1,788,00 net tons for the week ending May 1, up 0.4 percent from 1,781,000 net tons produced a week earlier.
The capability utilization rate of domestic steel mills climbed to 78.7 percent for the week ending May 1, up from 78.4 percent the previous week. The capability utilization rate is a measure of steel mill operating rates.
In 2020, 1,238,000 net tons were produced during the week ending May 1 at a capability utilization rate of 55.2 percent.
On a year-to-date basis, raw steel production through May 1, 2021, was 30,315,000 net tons, up four percent compared to 29,143,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2020.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the feed used to make steel. All six plants are currently running at capacity.