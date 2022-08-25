Domestic raw steel production is down compared to a year ago.
Adjusted year-to-date domestic raw steel production was 57,968,000 net tons through the week of August 20, a 3.3 percent decline compared to the same time period in 2021, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI).
Raw steel production in 2021 was 59,960,000 net tons over the same period.
For the week ending Aug. 20, 2022, domestic raw steel was 1,756,000 net tons, according to AISI.
That's a 6.2 percent decrease compared to the 1,872,000 net tons produced during the same week in 2021.
The capability utilization rate of domestic steel mills was 79.7 percent for the week ending Aug. 20, a 5.1 percent decrease compared to 84.8 percent for the same week in 2021.
The capability utilization rate is a measure of steel mill operating rates.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plant produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel.
Five of the six plants are currently operating.
Northshore Mining Co. in Silver Bay and Babbitt remains idle until at least spring of 2023.