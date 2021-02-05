Raw steel production at domestic steel mills is continuing to push upward.
The capacity rate of domestic steel mills was 76.1 percent for the week ending Jan. 30, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. That compares to 75.7 percent a week earlier.
The rate is a measure of steel mill operating rates.
Raw steel production for the week ending Jan. 30 was 1,725,000 net tons, up from 1,717,000 net tons the previous week.
On a year-to-date basis, raw steel production was 7,360,000 net tons through Jan. 30, down 9.7 percent from 8,149,000 net tons produced during the same week in 2020.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the primary raw material used to make steel.
The pellets are shipped through the Great Lakes or by rail to steelmakers. The steel is used to manufacture cars, trucks, appliances, pipe, wind turbines, bridges, road construction materials, agriculture equipment and other products made of steel.