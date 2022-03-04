DeNucci announces candidacy for Minnesota Senate District 7

Itasca County Commissioner and former Mayor of Nashwauk Ben DeNucci announced today that he is seeking the DFL nomination for the Minnesota State Senate in the newly created Senate District 7.
DeNucci has run several small businesses across the Iron Range and currently owns and operates the Eveleth Market, Nashwauk Market and Scenic Range NewsForum. A third store is planned to start construction this summer in Aurora, a community that has been without one for several years. Before stepping in to keep the doors open at the grocery store in Eveleth, DeNucci was part of a partnership that saved the local market in Nashwauk and a newspaper serving Iron Range communities.
“As a member of the business community, I know what I am talking about when it comes to issues like taxes, labor, and the resources necessary to support our local economy,” said DeNucci, “I want to help build an economy that serves everyone in a government that supports all citizens, not just the wealthiest.”
DeNucci served three years as the Mayor of Nashwauk and is in his fifth year as an Itasca County Commissioner.