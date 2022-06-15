Delivering mental healthcare in rural communities focus of recent talk

Carina Hebl, recent graduate of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, presented her research on “Delivering Mental Health Care in Rural Communities” to the Wilderness Health Telehealth Committee.
Hebl built her work on what she calls the “3A” model (developed with her advisor and Chair of the Supply Chain and Operations Department at the Carlson School, Professor K. K. Sinha). The delivery of mental health care depends on the “3A”s:
Affordability: The expense associated with the diagnosis and treatment of a condition.
Access: infrastructure, goods, and services that enable the diagnosis and treatment.
Awareness: The knowledge of a patient about the existence, diagnosis, and treatment of his or her disease condition.
Hebl emphasized the role of Stigma as an additional variable to predict whether people seek mental healthcare.
Using the Bridge to Health 2020 survey (conducted by the Generations Health Care initiative focusing on the Arrowhead of Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin), Hebl determined that the greatest barrier to mental healthcare in our region is awareness. People don’t always understand when a mental health condition is serious enough to seek help, she found, If they do realize that they need help, they don’t always know where to turn.
Hebl shared these insights with the Wilderness Health Telehealth Committee. The Committee brings together community mental health and equity advocates, healthcare professionals within and outside the Wilderness network, IT, compliance, billing, and other administrative specialists.
Wilderness Health is leveraging Hebl’s insights to shape targeted outreach programs to make mental healthcare more visible and easier to use in rural areas through the use of telehealth.
The goal of the Health Resources and Services Administration, Rural Health Network Development (HRSA RHND) grant-funded WH Telehealth Program is to improve access to mental and behavioral health services in Northeastern Minnesota through the use of telehealth. It builds sustainable telehealth models that bring specialty care to patients into the future. Lake View Hospital (including Lake View Clinic in Two Harbors and Silver Bay Clinic, serving Lake County) is the pilot site. The project is expanding to North Shore Health in Grand Marais, serving Cook County, with plans to serve the greater Arrowhead. This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $771,767.
For more information about Wilderness Health and its work to advance rural health, visit https://wildernesshealthmn.org/or email Zomi Bloom, Telehealth Program Manager, at zomi.bloom@wildernesshealthmn.org