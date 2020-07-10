International Falls is one of four Minnesota cities to receive infrastructure grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
A $349,011 grant to International Falls will help fund construction of a street and utilities for the 22nd Street Business Park. Eight new lots at the business park will include UPS, Six R's Inc., a cold weather testing business, and L & L Constructors.
The project is expected to create 22 new jobs and retain 11 jobs.
Pequot Lakes ($164,700), Princeton ($310,000) and Winsted ($95,811) also received infrastructure grants.