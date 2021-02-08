The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced awards of $4.6 million in Convention Center Relief Grants and $8.54 million in Movie Theater Relief Grants to facilities across the state.
These grants were part of a $216 million economic relief package signed into law by Governor Tim Walz on Dec. 16, 2020. This package included a $14 million appropriation for grants to movie theaters and convention centers in Minnesota impacted by COVID-19.
“Convention centers and movie theatres are an important part of our economy that has been severely impacted by COVID-19,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The state and our team at DEED have worked hard to award these grants quickly to help these venues weather the pandemic and bounce back during Minnesota’s economic recovery.”
Fifteen convention centers that met the eligibility requirements were awarded grants ranging from $38,000 to $500,000. Of these, eight are located in Greater Minnesota and received a total of $2.3 million in grants; seven are in the Twin Cities and received $2.2 million.
Seventy-three movie theater owners – with a total of 790 screens in 118 locations across the state – met the eligibility requirements and were awarded grants ranging from $10,000 to $1.12 million. Of these, 78 locations (with 411 screens) are in Greater Minnesota and received a total of $4.7 million; 40 locations (with 379 screens) are in the Twin Cities and received $3.83 million. Awardees must spend the entire award on theaters located in Minnesota, and the formula for award amounts was established in statute.
The eligibility requirements for both of these programs were set in the bipartisan $216 million COVID-19 recovery package passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Walz in December of 2020. The other components of that packageincluded $114 million which has been distributed to counties across Minnesota,and $88 million in direct payments to qualifying businesses that had experienced a 30% drop in revenue, which were distributed by the Department of Revenue earlier this year.
Among the awardees:
- Northern Pacific Center, Brainerd – $109,000
- Range Recreation and Civic Center, Eveleth – $105,000
- Sanford Center, Bemidji – $305,000
- St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center, St. Cloud – $300,000
- DECC, Duluth - $500,000
- Brainerd Entertainment LLC – $280,000
- Marcus Cinemas of Minnesota and Illinois Inc. – $740,000
- Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community – $30,000
Visit DEED’s website for a grant funding map and for more information about the Convention Center Relief Grants and Movie Theater Relief Grants.