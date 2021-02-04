The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced that since July, there has been $1.89 million in awards from the Job Creation Fund (JCF).
Seven businesses are expanding in the state using awards from the JCF, six of which are in Greater Minnesota and one is in the metro. These projects are expected to create at least 226 new jobs.
“This past year has brought some incredible challenges to business leaders in the state, but these expansions show that Minnesota still offers so many opportunities for growth,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These awards are proof that Minnesota can grow its economy, even during a pandemic.”
The Job Creation Fund is an award-wining program recognized by theEconomic Development Association of Minnesota. The pay-for-performance program provides funding to businesses after they meet certain criteria, including minimum requirements for job creation and private investments.