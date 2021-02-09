The application period is now open for $10,000 small business grants funded by Verizon, offered through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a non-profit community development financial institution.
Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, February 9th at 11:59PM ET. Apply here.
Grants are for eligible small businesses across the US, particularly in historically underserved communities hit hard by the pandemic. Eligible expenses for the grant include:
- Paying rent and utilities
- Meeting payroll
- Paying outstanding debt to vendors
- Upgrading technology infrastructure
- Other immediate operational costs
Priority will be given especially to entrepreneurs of color, women- and veteran-owned businesses and other enterprises in historically under-served places who don’t have access to flexible, affordable capital. Prior awardees from earlier LISC COVID Relief grant pools are ineligible for multiple awards. Non-profit organizations are also ineligible for this funding opportunity.
It is encouraged that applicants review LISC’s grant information and FAQ page before applying. More details and the application can be found at https://lisc.tfaforms.net/279.