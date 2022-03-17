Crosby's North Country Cafe expands operations

North Country Café, a family restaurant in downtown Crosby, expanded its operations into an adjacent blighted building, doubling the size of its space.
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with a $61,435 Commercial Redevelopment grant to the city of Crosby which helped with interior demolition. Total project investment was $475,900.
Café owner Brad Holmvig purchased the adjoining building and structurally and cosmetically restored the property. He joined the buildings by opening a portion of the shared wall. The remodel and expansion created additional seating and kitchen space, and added two new restrooms.
“The demand for dining in was growing, and we needed extra prep, cooking and table space to accommodate our local and tourism guests,” said Holmvig. “One of the goals with developing the property was to draw larger numbers of people passing through Crosby on Highway 6.
With the increase in capacity, the café added additional staff including a cook and several servers.
“The expansion of North Country Café beautified a property on the main street of Crosby and grew a locally owned small business,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “The agency’s investment into the city of Crosby strengthened an already robust and growing area.”
Crosby was named as a “Best Place to Live” and one of “America’s Smartest Towns” in 2018 by Outside magazine. The award resulted from the way the community transitioned from a mining-based economy to one centered around adventure recreation. Crosby rebranded itself as a mountain biking mecca through the development of a 30-mile trail system spread across 800 acres surrounding reclaimed mining lands. According to an Explore Minnesota report, the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area has averaged over 185,000 annual visitors.
North Country Café is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving breakfast all day with homemade soups and lunch specials.