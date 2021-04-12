Crew on ship docked in Thunder Bay positive for COVID-19

Crew members aboard a cargo ship docked in Thunder Bay have tested positive for COVID-19, Canada Steamship Lines has confirmed.
According to a statement provided to Tbnewswatch, “several” of the 25 crew members on board the Atlantic Huron tested positive on April 8, the day the ship arrived in Thunder Bay.
A spokesperson for the company said Sunday it was still awaiting confirmation from health authorities on the exact number of crew members positive for COVID-19.
There had been no close contact between crew members and the Thunder Bay community, they added.
"The only contact that occurred was during the transfer of the crew members from the vessel to the quarantine hotel, which was done under the strict supervision of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and according to their protocols and guidelines."
The crew members are now self-isolating at a local hotel and have so far reported only mild symptoms, the company said.
The Atlantic Huron remains berthed at the port while a two-day disinfection occurs in accordance with Health Canada guidelines, CSL said. Once cleared by Transport Canada, a new crew will board and continue the scheduled voyage to Quebec City.
The company said it was still investigating how the infections occurred, given extensive COVID-19 precautions.
