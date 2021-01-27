The inquiry form for COVID Business Relief Payment Program for Bars & Restaurants is now available.
The “COVID Business Relief Payment Program” for bars and restaurants that were closed by Executive Order directly from the State of MN through the MN Department of Revenue was announced late last year. A portal has opened for those businesses that:
- Did not receive a COVID-19 Business Relief Payment but think the business met the program requirements.
- Received a COVID-19 Business Relief Payment but think the amount was wrong.
Click here to make an inquiry, as well as access additional information about the program.