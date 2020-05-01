St. Louis County has largest number of total unemployed
The number of northeastern Minnesotans who had jobs, but who have now filed for unemployment, continues to grow.
From March 15 to April 30, another 2,449 workers in the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) seven-county Northeast Planning Region, filed for unemployment compared to the period ending April 23.
That brings the total of northeastern Minnesotans filing for unemployment from March 15 to April 30 to 34,250.
Cook County, with 970 applicants from March 15 to April 30, has 31.5% of its 2019 annual labor force unemployed.
Lake County, with 1,345 applicants from March 15 to April 30, has 24.4% of its 2019 annual labor force unemployed followed by St. Louis County, 21,700 applicants (21%); Carlton County 3,538 applicants (19.8%); Itasca County 4,334 (19.4%); Aitkin County 1,359 (18.6%); and Koochiching County 1,004 (16.7%).
Since March 16, 593,810 Minnesota workers have filed for unemployment.