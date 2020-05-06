Cook County's unemployment rate is the highest in the state – at a time when it's heading into its most important economic time of the season.
As of May 4, 31.7% percent of Cook County's 2019 annual labor force was unemployed with 977 people out of work, according to Minnesota Department of Employment Economic Development (DEED) statistics. The next highest county in the state on a percentage basis of its 2019 annual labor force is Mahnomen County with 30.6%.
“The high percentage is from hospitality and tourism being 80% of our economic base,” said Mary Somnis, Cook County Grand Marais Economic Development Authority director.
Unemployment in DEED's seven-county Northeast Planning Region continues to climb. Since March 15, 35,351 workers have filed for unemployment in the region. That's an increase of 1,101 over the five-day period of April 30 to May 4.
From May 15 to May 4, St. Louis County had 22,380 applicants followed by Itasca County (4,576), Carlton County (3,609), Aitkin County (1,397), Lake County (1,391), Koochiching County (1,021), and Cook County.
Cook County business, health care and government leaders are meeting to discuss how to best reopen the county economy, said Somnis.
“We are planning how we can re-open in the best way to balance physical health, mental health and financial health,” said Somnis. “There are those who kind of want to keep it closed down and those who want to go to work.”
Tourists may be confused because while lodging is open, Gov. Tim Walz is asking people to continue staying at home, said Somnis. With the idling of Keetac in Keewatin, Hibbing Taconite and Northshore Mining Co., coupled with layoffs at mining suppliers, unemployment rates in Itasca, St. Louis and Lake counties are likely to increase. About 260 workers are also being laid off at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron.
Since March 16, 624,873 people have filed for unemployment in Minnesota.