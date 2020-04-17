The Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority (EDA), with a gift from a funding partner, has created an $80,000 Project Backstop Relief Grant fund to provide critical relief for small businesses there struggling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The objective of the fund is to provide immediate relief for small businesses while they navigate the various Federal and State programs. This fund is designed to be used for immediate needs only. It may be used to pay employees, rent, utilities or other expenses necessary to keep a business operating while awaiting state and federal aid.
As a condition of the grant, recipients will agree to donate back, if able, all or part of their grant. A company's ability to donate back to the fund and the timing of that donation will be determined at the business’ sole discretion.
Grant's up to $2,500 are available. Businesses must be located in Cook County, have six or fewer FTEs and be in a time-critical situation.