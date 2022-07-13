Analysis shows significant increases in median selling prices for new and existing homes
The Cook County/Grand Marais Joint Economic Development Authority (EDA) has released the Comprehensive Housing Needs Analysis for Cook County.
“We all know Cook County has a housing shortage, now we have comprehensive data and analytics to develop targeted housing solutions, finance projects and build homes.” said EDA Commissioner, Stephen Surbaugh.
The EDA hopes the new Housing Redevelopment Authority will be able to utilize the information to find momentum, it said in an official statement. Local government entities, non-profits and business owners throughout the county can utilize the study’s data and analytics to build housing solutions, it said. “The data clearly demonstrates the critical need we have for housing and convincingly supports funding requests,” said EDA Director, Beth Drost.
The 2022 study updates the 2015 Cook County Workforce Housing Study commissioned by the EDA and Northspan. As the name implies, the study targeted workforce housing, Cook County’s number one need. The new comprehensive study addresses gaps in the previous needs analysis, such as data for low income, homeless and senior housing. The newest study analyzes the rapid growth and rising demand for housing in the county over the last five years.
The Comprehensive Housing Needs Analysis is available at the EDA office and for immediate download at www.prosperitynorth.com/housing.