Construction Foundations course looking for projects

The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) and LCO Ojibwe College are currently looking for projects for construction foundations course participants to help complete.
Course developers are now working on funding for the construction foundations course through the college and the Workforce Board's WAI Grant. The course is set to run tentatively from Feb. 21-May 12. Participants will learn the basics of construction, math for the trades, OSHA 10 and CPR/First Aid.
For available projects, if an organization or business funds the building materials and transports the item built, there are no other fees. With the grant funding available, all of the wages, coursework, and other building items are paid.
While it can not be guaranteed that every request can be filled, please contact Scott Schultz (715-685-1425 or sschultz@nwwib.com) if interested.