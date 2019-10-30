Businesses that store petroleum products or other chemicals in tanks must follow specific rules, inspection schedules, and operating practices to ensure tanks do not corrode. The MPCA found that the company had many tanks with excessive corrosion, did not have an adequate corrosion protection system on four tanks, didn’t have the required overfill prevention systems on 17 tanks, and failed to supply certain required documentation to the MPCA.
The MPCA inspector also noted instances in which tanks were removed from service, and the permittee failed to sample for contamination underneath the tank as required.
When calculating penalties, the MPCA takes into account how seriously the violations affected the environment, whether they were first-time or repeat violations, and how promptly the violations were reported to authorities. The agency also attempts to recover the calculated economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.