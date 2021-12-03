Community solar program launched in Grand Rapids

A two-megawatt solar array and one-megawatt, two and a half hour lithium-ion battery storage system were developed on 15 acres of city-owned land near the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport. It will provide competitively priced stored solar power to 7,200 residents in the surrounding area. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with a $230,000 Community Infrastructure grant to the city of Grand Rapids. Total project investment was $4,406,650 million.
The renewable solar energy produced by the facility will roll into the Grand Rapids Public Utilities (GRPU) existing power supply. GRPU is projected to have reduced wholesale power bills from Minnesota Power (MP) because the stored energy will be deployed at peak times to reduce demand charges that are currently passed on to customers. The annual demand charge savings is estimated to be up to $200,000.
Project partners include city of Grand Rapids, GRPU, Itasca Clean Energy Team, MP and United States Solar Corporation (US Solar).
US Solar constructed, owns and operates the solar array and storage system on the city-owned land. It invested $3.7 million into the project and has a 25-year contract with MP for the purchase of the power. The private company has primary offices in Minnesota and Connecticut and specializes in solar generation projects with a focus on community solar programs. Private ownership of the Grand Rapids facility enables access to Federal Investment Tax Credits which enhances the project’s economic viability.
US Solar purchased approximately half of the solar panels from Heliene USA, Inc., a local photovoltaic solar module manufacturer in Mountain Iron. Additional local economic impacts were created from the project’s location on unused land adjacent to the airport. The once vacant property is now productive and taxable, and the income received from the land lease to US Solar will be used to support the airport’s operational costs as stipulated by the Federal Aviation Association (FAA).
“The loss of commercial air service in 2004 at our local airport dramatically reduced the airport’s federal funding,” said Julie Kennedy, GRPU general manager. “The airport is a critical economic asset to our area that must be adequately maintained for private commercial and general aviation use. The commercial leasing of the 15-acre property will generate approximately $15,000 of annual funding for the airport during the 25-year term lease with US Solar.”
In addition to the economic impacts, the project has environmental impacts. The 15-acre site will be managed as a pollinator garden which entails the planting of specific nectar and pollen producing plants.
“Minnesota Power is proud to be a partner on this community-driven innovative project,” said Julie Pierce, MP vice president of strategy and planning. “As the first utility in the state to deliver 50% renewable energy to its customers, we look forward to gaining new insights about solar-plus-storage technology while working closely with a valued municipal customer and our partners in Grand Rapids to bring more carbon-free energy to the region.”