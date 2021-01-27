The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC), in coordination with regional Arrowhead Growth Alliance partners, is launching its engagement process for updating the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).
Completion of an updated CEDS every five years is critical for the region’s ability to secure federal funding through agencies such as the Economic Development Administration and provides a comprehensive vision for regional cooperation on a variety of initiatives.
ARDC has contracted with Northspan to facilitate the sessions, led by Northspan President & CEO Elissa Hansen. The engagement process will also use community coordinators to recruit community participants. Engagement events will take place via Zoom.
For more information, a complete schedule and registration click here.