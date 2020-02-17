The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation has officially opened its new headquarters space on the seventh floor of the Medical Arts Building.
The foundation, some readers might recall, earned Lake Superior Magazine's 2017 Achievement Award for its work helping communities to prosper around Minnesota and Wisconsin neighborhoods. Much of the success has been with Holly C. Sampson at the helm as president and CEO. She will be retiring at the end of June after about 30 years, having increased the funds managed through the foundation from $6 million to more than $79 million in 430 funds. Since its 1985 start, the foundation has distributed more than $59 million in grants and scholarships in Minnesota from International Falls on the north, Carlton on the south and Aitkin on the west to Ashland, Wis., on the east.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this organization and work with so many people dedicated to the quality of life of our region,” Sampson said in a release about her pending retirement. “We have touched and improved lives in the Northland. Every day has been exciting, inspiring and rewarding for me.”