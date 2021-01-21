Community Action Duluth will be offering free tax preparation to qualifying households starting Tuesday, January 26. Individuals and families making less than $57,000 a year will qualify for these services. IRS-certified volunteers will be available through the main tax season until April 15 (as well as afterward until August 13).
Due to Covid-19, this year tax preparation will be available either virtually or you may drop off your documents at the tax site. In order to sign up for virtual services, please visit https://www.communityactionduluth.org/tax-site-virtual. You will need an email address, a way to take digital photographs of your documents, and the ability to participate in Zoom meetings.
For those who would rather drop off paperwork in person, you will need to pick up a packet at Community Action Duluth (2424 W 5th St #102, Duluth, MN), complete it, and bring it back with your relevant tax documents. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during which time you may pick up your paperwork. When you have completed it, bring the packet and relevant tax documents to Community Action Duluth during these times:
Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon
Please note you are required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at all times in the building. Please visit https://www.communityactionduluth.org/tax-site-drop-off for extra information. A list of the required tax information and documents can be found at the aforementioned websites. Please contact taxes@communityactionduluth.org or call 218-726-1665 with questions.