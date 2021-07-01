Commercial Redevelopment grant helps transform downtown Eveleth building

Miners National Bank of Eveleth renovated the former Wells Fargo building and developed it into a 2,900-square-foot multi-tenant retail and professional space. The newly remodeled Grant-Pierce Plaza is home to Coffee on Main, Sarah’s Salon & Spa, Miners Mortgage Center, New York Life Insurance and Annuity, and a state-of-the-art office and conference room that is available for public rental.
Additionally, the Miners Bank now owns and operates the coffee shop, mortgage center and conference space. The salon is owned and operated by Sarah Adamski, a long-time Eveleth small business owner who relocated her salon to the plaza building. The New York Life Office is owned by Meghan Green and Kerry Mathews.
“What began as a desire to refurbish an old building became our family’s goal to create a community gathering space through a coffee shop,” said Jerry Hoel, retired president and owner of Miners National Bank. “Support from the people of Eveleth and neighboring cities has been overwhelmingly strong.”
Coffee on Main opened for business on June 1, employs six people and is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot, iced and blended coffees and teas are available as well as fresh baked goods delivered daily from Mary’s Morsels located on Grant Avenue in Eveleth.