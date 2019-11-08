ComfortSystems in Duluth has launched a new program for landlords and property managers to prevent the interruption of utility services between tenant changes.
Landlords and property managers wishing to participate in the program should complete an application form, which is available online at www.comfortsystemsduluth.com or visit the office in-person at 520 Garfield Ave. The form includes a space to list all properties in which the utility account transfer will apply.
After applying, the landlord or property manager will automatically resume the account in their name when a tenant closes out their account. All ComfortSystems accounts in the landlord or property manager’s name must be in good standing. If any accounts are past due, they must be paid before the transfer of the account. Customer service representatives will reach out to the landlord or property manager if there are any past due amounts at the properties listed by the landlord or property manager. The application will remain valid for three years. No security deposit will be required to participate in the program.
A request for updated property listings will be sent out annually for review to ensure that property addresses are still valid. If landlords or property managers are acquiring properties in the meantime, the new address can be emailed to the department.