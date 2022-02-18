First District U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer Thursday, his wife, Jennifer Carnahan, said on Facebook Friday.
“Jim was a dear friend who wanted nothing more than to represent the people of Minnesota’s First District in Congress. He did so every day with an unwavering passion and unshakable joy that brightened the halls of Congress and brought the best of Blue Earth to Washington. Our thoughts are with Jim’s family during this time and we will continue to pray for them. We will miss Jim dearly,” said Reps. Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer.
According to MinnPost, Hagedorn announced in July that his kidney cancer had returned, and in January he checked into the Mayo Clinic after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Today I join Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and friends in mourning his passing. Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all. Jim was a passionate advocate for Southern Minnesota and his district. Since being elected to Congress, he has pushed for critical infrastructure projects like Highway 14 that have made life better for people in our state. I send my deepest condolences to Jennifer and all of Jim’s loved ones,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar added.