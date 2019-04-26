IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) reported first quarter sales declined by 13 percent to $3,529,000. The Duluth-based imaging technology company posted a loss of $455,031, or 23 cents per diluted share, compared with $130,738, or 7 cents per share, for the first quarter of 2018.
“Our first quarter normally is slow because of cold weather in Duluth, which limits our ability to ship certain liquid products, and the Chinese New Year, which affects sales to parts of Asia. This year was exacerbated by bitterly cold weather that pushed significant export sales into the second quarter. We also were affected by the timing of orders from some of our larger customers,” said CEO Bill Ulland. “I believe this is a temporary blip. Our aerospace sales were down based on the timing of orders from our largest customer, which accounts for approximately 80 percent of the sales in this segment. However, this customer has told us to expect a 30 percent increase in orders over 2018, and we are starting to see that ramp up.
IKONICS Imaging sales also were down for the quarter due to the timing of trade show sales, Ulland said. That’s expected to improve in the second quarter.
“We expect an additional increase in sales from our new IKONART product,” he said. “We have held off marketing this product until we could build inventory because one of the raw materials has a long lead time. We are now flush with raw materials and are in the process of making 500 IKONART kits and are shipping kits and film. We are actively evaluating other opportunities for this unique product.
“We have mentioned the ability of our technology to reduce noise and aeronautical drag from commercial aircraft engines. A study done by NASA indicates 50% reduction in engine drag by machining slots into engine liners. NASA now is investigating increased use of this technology in jet engines. Major aerospace companies are also evaluating the technology. We believe this is a major opportunity for IKONICS,” he said.
“We expect to restart purchases under our previously-authorized share buyback program in May, subject to market conditions,” he concluded. This program has 66,500 shares remaining available for future repurchases.