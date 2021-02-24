Cohasset to build 25K square foot manufacturing facility

The City of Cohasset is pleased to announce plans to build a 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the Cohasset Business Park. The $4.23-million facility will be funded by a $3.38 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and $847,000 from the city of Cohasset EDA.
“Supporting and growing our manufacturing sector will help strengthen our entire regional economy,” said Max Peters, Director of Operations and Financial Director for the city of Cohasset. “With thousands out of work and much uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that we continue investing in projects that will reshape the region’s future. This project will provide much-needed space for expanding businesses.”
The 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility already has a core tenant in place. Commercial spaces will include high ceilings, loading dock access, high-speed internet, easy access to utilities, and proximity to the Cohasset and Grand Rapids business districts.
“This facility is the culmination of the hard work and perseverance of local economic developers, city officials and business leaders,” said Greg Hagy, mayor of Cohasset. “We’re making great things happen in our city, and we look forward to creating growth, prosperity and good jobs for our hardworking citizens.”
“The Itasca County economy can and will bounce back from this pandemic,” said Tamara Lowney, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) President. “With so many incredible partners working together toward a shared goal of economic diversification and strength, we’re on the right path.”