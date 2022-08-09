|Bass Brook Community Center opened last year in a newly constructed city-owned building located adjacent to Cohasset Elementary School amidst a neighborhood residential area. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with $500,000 in Community Infrastructure grants that helped pay for water and sewer utilities and roadway repaving. Total project investment was $3,182,000.
The new facility houses a 6,000-square-foot child care and pre-school center and a 3,000-square-foot senior center with gathering space, a fireplace and kitchen that may be used for special events, meetings and community celebrations. The city partnered with Independent School District 318 in the facility design and development. The community center project coincided with the remodel and expansion of the elementary school and offers needed child care options for families in the school district.
The city contracted Little Red Wagon (LRW) to operate the child care center. LRW has four other locations within the state of Minnesota including Blaine, Cambridge, Park Rapids and Princeton. The Cohasset location has an 84-spot capacity and can serve 16 infants, 28 toddlers and 40 pre-Kindergarteners. The senior center can serve an estimated 350 senior citizens annually and provides them a place to socialize, gather and access services.
“The new community center helped offset the child care shortage in Itasca County and improved the quality of life for aging adults," said Max Peters, Cohasset director of finance and city operations. “The needs of our youngest and oldest residents were integrated into one facility. The center is an excellent example of community and economic development that improves quality of life in Cohasset and prepares the city for future growth.”
Little Red Wagon has 12 full and part-time employees, and the senior and community center has two. The facility created approximately 50 construction jobs and is open year-round.
“Child care shortages can have very negative impacts on our local communities, economy and families. A shortage can impact family income, create longer commutes for parents, and prevent people from relocating to a community,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “Quality and ample child care is an important piece of economic development in our region. Cohasset took on a project that will strengthen their community and economy, as well as the neighboring communities of Grand Rapids, Bovey and Nashwauk.”
Other project partners included Blandin Foundation who contributed a $250,000 grant to help pay for the new child care rooms.
For more information about Community Infrastructure grants email Chris Ismil or call him at 218-735-3010.