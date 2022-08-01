At 7:47 p.m. Saturday, Canadian National Railway reported a train derailment that occurred approximately seven miles north of Cook, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department.
The location of the derailment is in a non-residential swampy area.
The train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars. Fourteen cars near the rear of the train derailed with some of them tipping over on their side.
There were no reported injuries, leaks or spills.
St. Louis County Emergency Management responded and is assisting at the scene as some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials.