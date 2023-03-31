With the majority of construction complete on Essentia Health’s replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center, more roadways in the Duluth Medical District are reopening and returning to their original traffic-flow patterns.
After being closed so construction crews could safely work, the stretch of Fourth Avenue East, from Second Street down to Superior Street, will reopen Friday afternoon. Also, all lanes will be open on Second Street from Fourth Avenue East to Fifth Avenue East; all fencing and other barriers will be removed.
All lanes of Superior Street from Fourth Avenue East to Fifth Avenue East will reopen, with all fencing and barriers to be removed there as well.
First Street, from the east side of Fourth Avenue East to Sixth Avenue East, will remain closed until closer to project completion.