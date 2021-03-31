Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) on Wednesday updated financial guidance based on its most recent 2021 financial forecast.
- First-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA* of approximately $500 million
- Second-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA* of approximately $1.2 billion
- Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA* of approximately $3.5 billion
The full-year expectation is based on current contractual business and the assumption that the US HRC price averages $975 per net ton for the remainder of the year.
Cliffs will announce its first-quarter 2021 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
The company invited interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on April 22 at 9 am CT. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.