Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) on April 24 reported first-quarter revenues of $5.3 billion compared to $5.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. There was a net loss of $42 million, or 11 cents per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company recorded a GAAP net loss of $204 million, corresponding to a GAAP net loss of 41 cents per diluted share.
First-quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $243 million, compared to $123 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
“In the first quarter, direct sales to automotive clients in our mix increased to 36%, confirming our view that our most important market is strong, and getting stronger,” Cliffs' Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. “We expect that, throughout 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs should benefit from higher sales volumes to the automotive sector, and also from the increased prices we were able to achieve in our yearly renegotiations with each one of the car manufacturers that have Cleveland-Cliffs as their largest supplier of automotive steel. With the final batch of yearly fixed-price contracts -- the ones dated April 1st – successfully renewed, our outlook for a significant EBITDA expansion in Q2 remains intact.”
“As we expect to continue to happen going forward, in Q1 we accomplished our goal of increasing steel shipments to above 4 million tons. Improved demand from our automotive clients has allowed us to be more selective when selling flat-rolled steel to the general marketplace, allowing us in Q1 to implement several price increases to non-contract clients. With further results from the cost side, we expect 2023 to be another year of great cash flow generation.”
First-quarter 2023 steel product sales volumes of 4.1 million net tons consisted of 36% hot-rolled, 29% coated, 15% cold-rolled, 5% plate, 4% stainless and electrical, and 11% other, including slabs and rail.
Steelmaking revenues of $5.1 billion included $1.9 billion, or 36%, of direct sales to the automotive market; $1.3 billion, or 25%, of sales to the infrastructure and manufacturing market; $1.3 billion, or 25%, of sales to the distributors and converters market; and $701 million, or 14%, of sales to steel producers.
As of April 21, the company had total liquidity of approximately $3.1 billion, which reflected the use of net proceeds of the $750 million of senior unsecured notes offering completed on April 14. These proceeds were used to reduce the borrowings under the company's existing asset-based lending facility.
Cliffs has lowered its full-year 2023 capital expenditures expectation to $675 to $725 million, from its previous expectation of $700 to $750 million.