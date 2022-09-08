United Steelworkers, United States Steel Corp. talks remain on pause
United Steelworkers (USW) and Cleveland-Cliffs negotiators have plenty of work ahead to reach a new tentative labor contract agreement covering USW miners at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite, according to the USW.
“We have made Cliffs management understand the role we have played in keeping all our mines running and that the future of the company depends on union steelworkers operating and maintaining them,” said the USW in a bargaining update. “We all know that the mines are the first step in the steelmaking process.”
Hibbing Taconite near Chisholm and Hibbing, Minn., and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, Minn., produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Roughly 1,180 USW members work at the two taconite plants.
Negotiations focusing on both local and major labor contract issues are being held between the USW and the iron ore and steelmaker in Pittsburgh.
Cleveland-Cliffs on Aug. 27 reached tentative agreement with the USW on a new labor contract covering USW members at Cliffs' Minorca Mine near Virginia, Minn., and the company's steelmaking facilities.
Those contracts expired Sept. 1.
However, the labor contracts at Hibbing Taconite and United Taconite expire Sept. 30.
USW officials from the Iron Range remained in Pittsburgh over the Labor Day weekend as contract talks with Cliffs resumed following a weekend break.
“Our committee still has plenty of work to do with management to resolve our issues,” said the USW said in the update. “However, we are pleased to report to our membership that we have been engaged at the table, and both parties continue to have a respectful and meaningful dialogue. We do still have outstanding local issues, and the local committees are continuing to seek solutions with management. Remember that we are not finished, and we must continue to stand together and speak with one voice to ensure we achieve our goals.”
Labor contract negotiations between United States Steel Corp. and the USW are on hold.
The two sides have been negotiating since mid-July to reach a new contract agreement.
The existing labor contract expired Sept. 1.
However, USW members at U.S. Steel facilities are continuing to work under a contract extension.
A new labor agreement would cover USW miners at United States Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Keetac in Keewatin and U.S. Steel's USW-represented steelmaking facilities.
Wages, vacation, an additional holiday, pensions, and health care, remain stumbling blocks in the talks, according to the USW.
U.S. Steel in its current contract offer is proposing changes in a Specialty Drug Program and replacing an existing Blue Cross Blue Shield Preferred Provider Organization health care plan with a plan that would restrict access to some doctors and hospitals, according to the USW.
The proposed health care plan would not include in-network health care coverage for USW-represented Minntac Mine and Keetac employees at all Essentia Health locations, Essentia Hospital, Essentia Children's Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic Health System, according to the USW.
U.S. Steel's latest offer included a $3,000 lump sum bonus to USW members if a tentative agreement was reached on or before Sept. 1, a $4,000 lump sum “Essential Employee Appreciation Bonus,” a 13.6 percent guaranteed base wage increase over the life of a four-year contract, no changes to an uncapped profit sharing plan, automatic 401(k) enrollment, no changes to plan design or monthly premiums for retiree health care, $1 billion in investments at U.S. Steel USW-represented facilities over the contract term, and active health insurance with no premiums paid by current USW members.
No date has been set yet for the USW and U.S. Steel to resume negotiations, according to USW officials.