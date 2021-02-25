Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. on Thursday reported a fourth quarter net income of $74 million and consolidated revenues of $2.3 billion.
For the full year 2020, the Cleveland-based company recorded an $81 million net loss and consolidated revenues of $5.4 billion.
“Without question, 2020 was the most transformational year in our company's 173-year history,” said Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “We completed two seminal acquisitions, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, that transformed us from an iron ore miner into the largest flat-rolled steelmaker in North America. We also completed our Toledo direct reduction plant, which began operations in the fourth quarter. We were able to accomplish all of this while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and taking action to preserve the health and safety of our workforce and our company for the long-term.”
The company's fourth quarter results are a sample of what to expect in 2021, Goncalves said.
“We expect the continuation of the favorable market environment we are in now, and an increasingly positive impact of the well-known lagging pricing mechanisms common in our steel sales,” Goncalves said. “With the contribution of steel sales from Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC for a full quarter, we expect first quarter 2021 steel product shipments of approximately four million net tons, and a significant improvement in first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA from the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally positive, our second quarter 2021 profitability should be enhanced even further by the impact of our initial sales of HBI (hot briquetted iron) to outside clients.”
Cleveland-Cliffs owns four iron ore plants in northeastern Minnesota, Hibbing Taconite, Co., Northshore Mining Co., Minorca Mine, and United Taconite.