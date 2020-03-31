Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting in a virtual-only format to protect shareholders from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). It will be presented in a live audio webcast on April 22 at 10:30 a.m. CDT.
Shareholders at the close of business on Feb. 24 are entitled to participate in and vote. They can do so on the special website address at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CLF2020. Shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card. Shareholders may still vote prior to the Annual Meeting by Internet, telephone or by mail per the instructions on their proxy card. Shareholders that have already voted do not need to vote again.
Lourenco Goncalves, the company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be available to answer questions submitted by shareholders at the conclusion of the annual meeting.