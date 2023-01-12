Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +4.4% in Thursday's trading after Morgan Stanley upgraded shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $26 price target, raised from $13.60, citing sequentially higher annual fixed price contracts, which should allow it to cope with lower forecast spot steel prices and generate strong free cash flow yields in the coming years.
Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos de Alba also believes consensus estimates do not fully reflect announced increases in annual fixed price contracts, which should lead to positive 2023 earnings revisions and result in further tailwinds for the stock. SEEKING ALPHA