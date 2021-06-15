Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today provided updated financial guidance based on its most recent 2021 financial forecast.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America.
The Company’s forecast includes the following expectations:
Second-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA* of $1.3 billion Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA* of $5 billion
The full-year expectation is based on current contractual business and the conservative assumption that the US HRC index price averages $1,175 per net ton for the remainder of the year.
The Company will announce its full second-quarter 2021 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that management uses in evaluating operating performance. The presentation of this measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of this measure may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.