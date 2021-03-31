The Greater Downtown Council and the City of Duluth are seeking input from downtown businesses/organizations to better understand plans for a return of the workforce.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, many businesses have incorporated a work-from-home model. Slowly, some of those employees have been returning on-site to the downtown.
To better assist the GDC and the City of Duluth in recovery efforts, business leaders are being asked to fill out a brief survey. This survey helps to provide insight on such topics of workforce plans, challenges, and successes during the pandemic, as well as levels of optimism about 2021.
To access the survey, click the button below.
