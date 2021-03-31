The Greater Downtown Council and the City of Duluth are seeking input from downtown businesses/organizations to better understand plans for a return of the workforce. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many businesses have incorporated a work-from-home model. Slowly, some of those employees have been returning on-site to the downtown.

 To better assist the GDC and the City of Duluth in recovery efforts, business leaders are being asked to fill out a brief survey. This survey helps to provide insight on such topics of workforce plans, challenges, and successes during the pandemic, as well as levels of optimism about 2021.

