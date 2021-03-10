City of Ashland joins Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program

The City of Ashland is the next Wisconsin city to join Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative. The City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding to participate in the program at their Tuesday meeting this week. As part of the program, Xcel Energy will work closely with the city to help achieve its energy goals and assist residents and businesses in reducing their energy bills and carbon footprints.
Partners in Energy is designed to provide communities with the tools and resources necessary to develop and implement an energy action plan that reflects the community’s vision for shaping energy use and supply in its future. The initial six to twelve months of the program is dedicated to developing a strategic energy action plan.
“Cities across our service territory are taking a much closer look at how they use energy and are seeking innovative ways to become more resilient through energy efficiency,” said Mike BeBeau, manager, Community Service. “We’re pleased to work with the City of Ashland to bring Partners in Energy to the community and we look forward to collaborating on a unique plan that will help them achieve their energy goals.”
“The City of Ashland is grateful for its acceptance into the Xcel Energy Partners in Energy Program,” said Ashland Mayor Deb Lewis. “We look forward to working collaboratively with Xcel Energy to implement the city’s energy efficiency goals. There is no issue more important to the long-term sustainability of our community.”
Other Wisconsin cities participating in Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program include Eau Claire, Menomonie and La Crosse.