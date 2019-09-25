Cirrus announces aircraft developed for flight training

Cirrus Aircraft announced the TRAC Series, a purpose-built configuration of the SR Series line of aircraft developed specifically for flight training institutions.
The series includes tailored features such as rear seat push-to-talk functionality and a landing gear simulator aimed at increasing training productivity.
“Our commitment to flight training goes far beyond innovation in aircraft design to include a unique approach to attracting and training future generations of aviators,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO at Cirrus Aircraft. “The TRAC Series delivers a 21st century solution for world-class, forward-thinking flight training institutions.”
Cirrus has redesigned the interior to meet the unique needs of a high-utilization training environment, replacing the luxury materials found in the SR Series with a durable all-weather floor liner and easy to clean wear-resistant seats. The cabin provides an optimal workspace to learn and train, with more space than typical training aircraft, rear seats for additional students or observers and optional air conditioning for comfort in all seasons.