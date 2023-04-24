Chisholm Public Schools is pleased to share it will be building a state-of-the-art SmartLab Studio to support its journalism curriculum with broadcast media capabilities. With a $40K grant from Lake Country Power, and an additional $20K in funding from the district, installation and staff training will begin in August, with the SmartLab Studio being available for Chisholm High School students beginning this Fall.
“The Chisholm School District is very appreciative of the generous grant award from Lake Country Power. Our students will benefit tremendously from this opportunity,” said Adrian Norman, Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent. “We are excited to be seizing the opportunity to provide our students with a wide range of journalism experience in both print and broadcast, and we can’t wait to see their creativity and innovation shine in the new SmartLab Studio.”
Chisholm Public Schools is dedicated to providing students with practical, hands-on learning
experiences that will prepare them for careers in many industries. By investing in a SmartLab
Studio, Chisholm students will gain experience as producers and content creators while also
developing marketable technical expertise in many aspects of modern journalism. The skills and
experience gained in the SmartLab Studio will be directly applicable to university-level curriculum and entry-level media positions.
The district is working with Creative Learning Systems to implement the SmartLab Studio, which
will be designed to allow students to practice the range of skills associated with multimedia production and video broadcasting. In the studio, teams of Chisholm will work together to plan, write, film edit, and share their video projects. Using SmartLab’s curriculum, Chisholm students will rotate through the different resources and equipment in the studio to gain experience with each production role.
Chisholm’s SmartLab Studio will include:
● Student production control desk, including professional streaming system,
post-production computer workstation, and control interfaces
● Camera system with integrated teleprompter and condence monitor, mounted on a
heavy-duty tripod dolly
● Studio microphones
● Chroma key backdrop for virtual set production
● Professional lighting system
Creative Learning Systems will provide onsite training for the designated Facilitator(s) and other staff, allowing educators to experience SmartLab Learning in the Studio and familiarize themselves with the educational approach and resources available. The SmartLab Studio program comes with access to 100+ fully-articulated online curriculum titles focusing on graphic design, video production, project management and publishing.
For more information, please visit www.chisholm.k12.mn.us.