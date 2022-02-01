CherryRoad Media starts Lake County newspaper

Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Technologies based in New Jersey, started the spinoff CherryRoad Media in the fall of 2020 when he purchased his very first newspaper: the Cook County News Herald in Grand Marais, Minn.
Gulban’s decision to get into the newspaper business, he says, came from months of being at home during the pandemic when he was, “sitting in the house for months on end, doing a lot of soul searching, and asking hymself, ‘What do I want to do with the rest of my career?’”
Already the head of a tech company, Gulban searched for ways to have an impact that would increase community connectedness and quality of life for people living in small communities. Finding that larger tech companies were already filling the need for virtual connections, Gulban was looking for another way to help when he noticed yet another story about a small newspaper closing.
“A lightbulb went off,” Gulban said, when he realized the importance of small papers in sustaining communities. Scanning listings of newspapers for sale, the Cook County Herald caught his eye because of Lake Superior, a place he had always wanted to visit.
Brian Larsen, Cook County News Herald editor, says that until the CherryRoad purchase he was concerned about the paper’s future. “That’s been the trend, you read about it all over the place that small town papers are closing,” Larsen said.
Finding Gulban willing to listen to ideas, he says that he quickly determined that Gulban “was a genuinely nice and sincere person.” Larsen says he believes local newspapers “are the lifeblood of a community, a collection of shared experiences”.
When Gulban got news in 2021 of the closing of the International Falls newspaper after a century of delivering the news there, he sought input from that community and found they very much wanted a paper. With the help of the original paper’s staff, and Larsen up in Grand Marais, Gulban launched a new paper called the Rainy Lake Gazette.
Saying that he felt International Falls would be less of a community without their own paper, Gulban was able to bring Laurel Beager on as the Gazette’s editor, along with sales and office staff from the former International Falls paper.
“It was quite a wonderful surprise that this tech company wants to invest in community journalism, it’s an amazing story and this community got very lucky,” Beager stated.
Next, Gulban acquired 20 newspapers in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa from Gannett Co. Inc., and four more small papers in Arkansas and Alabama. CherryRoad has since added four papers in Colorado, and seven more in west central Minnesota to their lineup.
Keeping newspapers in print on paper is an essential component that Gulban says CherryRoad is committed to. He commented that there is something important about newsprint that is more salient than much of the online “clutter”, and is one of the few ways to get specifically local news and information. Gulban added that he hopes to get area schools involved with newspapers, hoping to create fun learning opportunities that do not involve digital media.
Gulban does hope to create a strong digital presence for all of CherryRoad’s papers, as an added-value to the physical paper presence.
Kitty Mayo is a full time reporter for the Lake County Press and lives in Two Harbors.