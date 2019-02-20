Minnesota Chamber President Doug Loon issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s budget:
“We share the goal of investing in the state’s future for workforce, infrastructure and quality of like for Minnesota families. But the pathway toward economic prosperity isn’t through increased spending and higher taxes, especially at a time of surplus. Instead of growing government, we should be handing private-sector innovators the tools to fuel future growth and not make it more costly to do business in Minnesota.
“The governor is proposing another $2 billion, or an 8.5-percent increase, in new spending for the next two-year budget cycle. These costs will be felt in the pocketbooks of all Minnesotans.”