David Kornberg has stepped down as the CEO of Duluth-based Maurices Inc., according to CEO World magazine. He has held the position for two years.
Before joining the women’s apparel firm in 2021, Kornberg was the chief executive of the clothing brand Express. He succeeded George Goldfarb, who worked for 36 years at the company and held the dual role of president and CEO for 10 years.
OpCapita LLP, a private equity company based in London, purchased Maurices for $300 million in 2019, ending 14 years of ownership by Ascena Retail Group.
Executive Chairman Jeff Kirwan was named temporary CEO, according to OpCapita, which owns Maurices. He previously worked for 14 years at Gap including including as President and CEO of Gap brand. Kirwan also was SVP stores and operations at Old Navy and, prior to that, a regional director at Target.