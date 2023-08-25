Superior Fire Department crews were dispatched to the Cenovus Superior Refinery at 12:58 p.m. Aug. 24 for the report of a release of heavy fuel oil in a process unit.
Superior Fire crews and Cenovus emergency personnel used water fog streams and steam to dissipate the petroleum vapors while they reduced pressure in the system. Superior Fire personnel remained on standby to minter the situation. Cenovus personnel were temporarily evacuated from the facility as a precaution.
At 7:53 a.m. Aug. 23, Superior Fire Department crews were dispatched to Cenovus for the report of a fire in a process unit. Crews arrived on scene and were updated that there was not fire but there was an ongoing propane release. Cenovus emergency response personnel utilized water fog streams to dissipate the propane and were able to stop the release at approximately 9:25 a.m.