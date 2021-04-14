Why two freighters already have had outbreaks of COVID-positive crew is something of a mystery, given that all of last year’s Great Lakes maritime season that was not a major concern.
Earlier this week, several crew members on the Atlantic Huron, a Canada Steamship Line self-discharging bulk freighter handing domestic cargoes, tested positive for COVID on their arrival in Thunder Bay on April 8. According to Ian Kaufman of TBNewsWatch.com, the affected crew were self-isolating at a local hotel and the ship was undergoing a two-day disinfection and a new crew was being flown into complete the freighters voyage.
All of the crew members were tested before boarding the boat in Sarnia, Ont., on March 31 and all tested negative before making the 14-day journey to Thunder Bay. None of the crew had any interaction with the local community beyond health contacts.
Last week the Presque Isle, a Great Lakes Fleet freighter that departed from Duluth with a load of iron ore for Gary, Ind., was re-routed back to Milwaukee when crew members exhibited COVID symptoms after arriving in Gary. Seven crew members tested positive of the 22 on board and two of those had to be taken to the hospital.
Eric Peace, director of operations and communications for Lake Carriers' Association, notes that the organization, which represents the U.S. fleets, has protocols in place for COVID safety, including ports like Milwaukee that agree to handle on-board cases.
“Since March last year, everything has been in place,” Peace said, noting that such outbreaks on ships did not come up last year. “Why we’re seeing it now, I don’t know.”
Under the protocols, crew members on domestic freighters are encouraged not to leave the vessel and to wear masks and distance from each other as much as possible on the boats.
According to a protocol summary from the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, “The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Minneapolis–St. Paul Quarantine Station) is the lead federal public health responder for triggered responses onboard international vessels in the Port of Duluth-Superior. The Douglas County (Wisconsin) and St. Louis County (Minnesota) Departments of Health and Human Services are the lead agencies responding to potential COVID situations onboard U.S.-flagged vessels. Federal regulations require the master of a ship destined for a U.S. port to immediately report to CDC any death or certain illnesses, including coronavirus, among ship passengers or crew. … If the U.S. Coast Guard receives notification of an ill crew member, the Coast Guard will follow its plan to notify the appropriate federal and/or county health agency and assist within the scope of Coast Guard authority.”