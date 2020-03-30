The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Itasca County. The individual is in their 60s.
“At this point, there has been no request for the county to provide any essential services to this person. The Minnesota Department of Health will conduct contact investigations and make recommendations to those
individuals based on their interviews,” Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health Division Manager, said in a news release.
“While we understand this will raise the concern level for those in our community, our local health care providers and county partners have been preparing for this for weeks. We encourage everyone to continue to
follow the recommendations of medical experts on how best to protect themselves and contain the spread of this virus."
In a majority of cases, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe
illness, including pneumonia and death.