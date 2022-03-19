New Border Rules: Canadian news outlets are reporting this week that the Canadian government plans to eliminate the requirement for COVID testing just prior to entering or exiting the country by the end of this month. Random tests, however, will be used to track emergence of any new COVID variants, reports Ashley Burke of CBC News. "That testing requirement will be dropped by April 1 for fully vaccinated travelers," Ashley quoted sources.
Canada to relax border crossing COVID test requirements
- Konnie LeMay I Lake Superior Magazine
