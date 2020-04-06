After James Bolen left his position as executive director of the Cable Area Chamber of Commerce in late 2018, the organization experienced an extended period of uncertainty and staff turnover that prompted speculation about its future. After all, Bolen’s 12 years at the helm brought significant recognition of the town and chamber, as a result of several major events being held there.
By late August, 2019, it became clear to the seven-member board of directors, and many of the chamber’s members, that decisive action was needed to avert a shutdown. They needed to chart a new, and sustainable, direction going forward. At that point, Heather Ludzack, vice-president of the board, volunteered to serve as acting director to oversee day-to-day operations while structural changes were planned and implemented.
In a recent interview, she said the highest priority will be the chamber’s members. In recent years, she said, membership began to decline, which led to reduced revenues for the organization. Simultaneously, fewer new businesses in the chamber’s coverage area (Grand View, Drummond, Cable and Namakagon) or businesses that had changed hands, were joining. Additionally, the chamber’s largest source of funding, a room tax on lodging that is paid quarterly by each town, is never the same from year to year. Most of what is received is collected during the summer months, and requires careful management to last the entire year.
With declining members and revenue, and increasing costs for three fulltime staff members, something had to give, according to Ludzack.
Since then, Ludzack, who owns a local restaurant, has been named interim director for the remainder of the year in order to provide continuity as the organization transitions to a new business model. That model will likely include a parttime executive manager and a fulltime office manager. Both positions will be filled later this year. Evelyn Sanda, a senior at Drummond High School, assists Ludzack with staffing the office and greeting visitors in search of information from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
As part of the restructuring plan, the chamber has contracted with an accounting firm to handle that part of the operation, and is saving a significant of money by doing so. Additionally, a social media specialist has been retained as an independent contractor to do 5 to 7 posts per week using Twitter, Instagram and/or Facebook. Since the contract began in early February, the chamber has experienced a 400 percent bump in inquiries, Ludzacksaid.
The chamber is also rebuilding its web site for the first time in 10 years, and expects it to be operational by early spring. Ludzack said it will be a much more user and mobile-friendly site that will incorporate Chamber Master software to allow interactivity by its members.
Another change involves shrinking the chamber’s annual visitor’s guide by 10 pages, and printing only 10,000 copies (vs. 20,000 when it began). Other print media advertising will be cut, as well, especially in publications outside the area. Ludzack did emphasize, however, that the 2020 visitor guide would include information about all of the businesses in the four towns it serves, not just those who advertise in the upcoming publication. By so doing, she hopes to generate more interest in the chamber and new memberships.
Another benefit of the changes being made is the money being freed up to provide long-delayed wish list items. For example, a new roof will be installed soon, and a new deck will be built in June. (The chamber owns the building it uses, but the town of Cable owns the land beneath).
As for the future, Ludzack is optimistic, especially after signing up nine new members since the start of the year. She expects that number to grow as word of the restructuring gets out, and recruitment is stepped up.